Video shows car crash into Sycamore police station

SYCAMORE, Ill. (WTVO) — Dramatic video shows the moment a car crashed into a police station in Sycamore.

A security camera caught the moment, which happened a week ago. The vehicle was driven by Benjamin Eisenach. Police say he’s okay and no one else was hurt.

The 37-year-old Eisenach was reportedly driving on DeKalb Avenue when he left the road at a high rate of speed.

Police say they are still investigating why he lost control.

Engineers inspected the police station and determined it was still safe for use.