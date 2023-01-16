BEECH GROVE, Ind. (WTVO) — Shocking video captured by a doorbell camera at an Indiana apartment complex shows a diaper-wearing toddler carrying a handgun and firing it.

The surveillance video, captured on a neighbor’s doorbell camera and aired on Sunday night’s edition of On Patrol: Live, shows the boy carrying the gun in the apartment’s hallway, pointing it at himself, waiving the weapon around and pulling the trigger.

According to witness reports, the gun was loaded but no bullet was in the chamber.

Police interviewed the boy’s father, who told officers he did not own a gun. But, during a search of the apartment, police found the gun in the back of a closed desk. He was arrested and charged with child neglect.

The child was returned to the custody of his mother.

“We hear these types of stories where kids come across this firearms, these horrific results that do happen sometimes, but seeing it on video is definitely very different,” On Patrol commentator Curtis Wilson said.