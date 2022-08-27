A 22-year-old Rock Island man is behind bars after he was arrested on a warrant in connection with a 2019 stabbing in a Davenport Walmart.

Juan Jinez faces felony charges of willful injury – causing bodily injury, and going armed with intent; and an aggravated misdemeanor charge of participation in a riot, court records say.

The incident in 2019

Shortly after 10 p.m. March 24, 2019, Davenport Police were dispatched to Walmart, 3101 W. Kimberly Road, for a disturbance.

Jinez was with three or more other people “assembled together in a violent manner causing bodily injuries to multiple victims,” arrest affidavits say.

Jinez “without justification” used a knife to stab a victim in her back, causing an injury. The victim was transported to Genesis Medical Center – East Campus and treated for a puncture wound to her back.

Jinez was identified on video and could be seen pulling the knife out and assaulting the victims, affidavits say.

Jinez, who is being held on a total of $7,000 cash-only bond in Scott County Jail, is set for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 6 in Scott County Court.

Viewer shares video from March 2019

On March 25, 2019, Local 4 News reported a woman was recovering from a stab wound after a fight broke out at the West Kimberly Walmart just after 10 p.m. Sunday.

Police say 10 to 12 people were fighting near the store’s entrance. During the fight one woman was stabbed and taken by Medic to Genesis Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.

By the time police arrived, the people involved in the fight had left.

A viewer shared a video of the fight. PLEASE NOTE: This video contains violent and disturbing language and images. To see the earlier story click here and scroll down to see the video.