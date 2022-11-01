A young New Jersey trick-or-treater noticed one house’s bowl was empty of candy while out in Toms River on October 30, so rather than move on, he took treats from his own pumpkin and shared them “for other people,” doorbell footage shows.

Jessalyn Cleaver posted this video to Facebook and wrote, “If this is your son, he’s amazing and you should be VERY proud!”

Cleaver said she and her family were out of the house trick-or-treating too, so they left a bowl of candy for the neighborhood kids to take from as they passed. But by 5 pm, the bowl was empty, until one boy decided he had more than enough to share.

Video shows the child taking several handfuls of candy from his own stash. To a smaller child, he says he’s leaving “candy here for other people,” before saying, “Let’s go!” and running back down the path.

Credit: Jessalyn Cleaver via Storyful