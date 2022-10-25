Newly released footage by the Eau Claire Police Department shows the moment a drunk driver crashed into multiple vehicles in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, on Saturday, October 15.

According to the State of Wisconsin Department of Transportation, ​it is illegal for a driver to operate a motor vehicle with a Blood/Breath Alcohol Concentration (BAC) of 0.08 or greater.

The Facebook post said the driver’s Preliminary Breath Test (PBT) result was .242.

According to the police, those involved in the accident avoided life-threatening injuries, and the driver was arrested for OWI-1st Offense and 2nd Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety.

Footage posted to the Eau Claire Police Department Facebook page shows the car missing a turn and crashing into a vehicle in the road and a vehicle in an adjacent parking lot.

Local news reports identified the driver as 22-year-old Nicholas Ives.

Eau Claire Police Department via Storyful