GREEN BAY, Wis. (WTVO) — A woman accused of dismembering her boyfriend during meth fueled sex attacked her own attorney in court on Tuesday.

Taylor Schabusiness, 25, was in court for a competency hearing when she attacked lawer Quinn Jolly and had to be wrestled to the ground by the baliff.

Photo: Brown County Jail

According to WFRV, Green Bay Police were called to a home in the 800 block of Stony Brook Lane on February 23rd after a person who lived there reported finding a head in a bucket.

Police said the head was found in the basement, and dried blood was found on a mattress nearby.

Officers learned that Schabusiness was the last person to be seen with the victim, whom police identified only as a 25-year-old man.

When police found Schabusiness at her at a home on Eastman Avenue, she was reportedly still wearing bloody clothes. Investigators said they found a crock pot box in her van containing “additional human body parts including legs.”

WBAY reported that police obtained a search warrant for the Stony Brook Lane home, which belonged to the victim’s mother, according to the criminal complaint. There, they found a “male organ,” “body fluid,” and knives. A human torso was found in a storage tote, police said.

In an interview with police, Schabusiness said that she and the victim were together all day smoking meth and having sex. At some point after arriving at the Stony Brook home, they began using chains, at which point Schabusiness said she blacked out and went “crazy” and strangled the victim.

“Schabusiness responded that the police were going to have fun trying to find all of the organs as she dismembered the body. Schabusiness stated all of the body parts should be in the basement. Schabusiness stated there should be a foot or a leg in the minivan. Detective Graf asked Schabusiness what she did with the head, and Schabusiness stated she had put the victim’s head in a black bucket and put a blanket over it,” the criminal complaint said.

Schabusiness reportedly told police that she did not mean to kill the victim, but enjoyed choking him.

Schaubusiness was charged with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, Mutilating a Corpse and 3rd Degree Sexual Assault.

At Tuesday’s hearing, the judge recommended starting her trial on March 15th.