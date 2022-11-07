A young girl screamed in panic on a ride at the Greater Gulf State Fair in Mobile, Alabama, on Friday, November 4, after attendants failed to attach her safety buckle before the ride began.

The girl’s mother, April Piper, who described the incident in a Facebook post the following morning, said her nine-year-old daughter was at the fair with her 15-year-old son, who shot the video, and close family friends. Her daughter “wasn’t buckled” and staff “didn’t check her she knew she wasn’t buckled,” Piper wrote in the post.

Piper praised a boy who took a seat on the ride alongside her daughter, saying he had helped her stay calm “so that she could use her feet to kick the belt up” and buckle herself in before the ride was lowered back down.

In an interview with WKRG, Josh Woods, the Executive Director of the Greater Gulf State Fair, said once the operators saw the unbuckled belt, the ride was halted and entered a “safety zone.” Woods told WKRG that the ride’s “primary safety device” was engaged and operational but the buckle – which Woods described as a “secondary safety device” – was not.

Woods said the ride attendants and operators were given additional training following the incident, according to WKRG.

Storyful has contacted the Greater Gulf State Fair for comment.