Vietnam Wall Foundation looking for better picture of Rockford man that died in Vietnam

A US flag adorns the wall of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington DC, May 28, 2017. – (Photo by Jose Luis Magana / AFP) (Photo by JOSE LUIS MAGANA/AFP via Getty Images)

(WTVO) – The group that runs the Vietnam Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C., is making an effort to find a picture of every person whose name is on The Wall. It is an effort called “The Wall of Faces.”

The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund has found pictures of most of the more than 58,000 servicemen named on The Wall.

They are searching for the last few missing pictures, but also want to find better pictures for some of the service members.

One local person they are hoping to find a better picture of is PFC Lonnie Williams from Rockford, Illinois. PFC Williams was 30 years old when he died in Vietnam.

PFC Williams currently has three photos on his page, but they are somewhat small or blurry.

The VVMF is looking for more than just military photos of these honored veterans. They are looking for pictures that show who they were as people. Pictures of them smiling and having fun. Pictures in uniform or out of uniform. Pictures while they were in the service or even before they joined.

You can submit better a better picture for PFC Williams by heading to his Wall of Faces page.

The full Wall of Face can be found on-line at https://www.vvmf.org/Wall-of-Faces.