Violent crime on the rise in Rockford, nationwide

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say the city has seen and increase in violent crime since the same period last year.

Many areas of crime have seen an increase, according to a recently released statistics report. Shootings, violent crime, auto thefts and aggravated assaults are all up.

“Shots fired” calls increased almost 20% compared to the same period last year.

Violent domestic crime is up about 10%, but robberies have dropped nearly 20%.

Property crimes have dipped more than 10%.

Crime started creeping up nationwide last summer, a trend criminologists say is hard to define and is likely due to a variety of factors such as historic unemployment, fear over the virus, and criminals being emboldened by the Defund the Police movement. Public mass shootings have also made an alarming return.

President Joe Biden unveiled new steps to curtail gun violence across the country Wednesday, including measures aimed at stemming the flow of firearms used in crimes, after pledging to push for sweeping changes to firearms laws.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.