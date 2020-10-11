Virtual 5k to benefit Rockford Family Peace Center

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Grab your running shoes! Next Rockford is hosting a virtual 5K Fun Run or Walk that will benefit the Family Peace Center.

Money raised will help continue to provide services to victims of domestic violence, child abuse, and sexual assault.

They ask those participating to run or walk the 5k before October 18th.

For more details, click here.

