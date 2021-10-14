VIRTUAL TOUR: Look inside new Rockford Casino

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Hard Rock officials gave an in-person look at the Rockford Casino, the city’s temporary casino location in the former Giovanni’s restaurant on Bell School Road.

The casino was previously announced to open in October, and officials said it is now on track to open in early November.

The temporary casino will be open for up to two years while the permanent casino is built on the grounds of the former Clock Tower Resort. The permanent casino will stand on E. State Street at the I-90 interchange.























The Giovanni’s location underwent an $8 million renovation, and will holds over 600 slot machines; the Midway Bar sports bar; and the Rock River Bar and Grill restaurant.

In April, the Illinois Gaming Board denied a temporary casino license to Giovanni’s after owner Joseph Castrogiovanni failed to report he had been arrested for shooting at an occupied car in his driveway.

As part of Rockford’s plan to bring a Hard Rock Casino to the city, Giovanni’s, 610 N Bell School Rd, was meant to serve as a temporary casino while the permanent casino complex was under construction.

A license for the full casino project is still under consideration by the Illinois Gaming Board.

The Rockford City Council voted in favor of the plan from Hard Rock International in October 2019, after considering proposals from the downtown Rock River West Casino Group and Forest City Casino.

Governor J.B. Pritzker signed a gaming expansion bill into law on June 28, 2019, allowing a casino to be build in six areas in Illinois, including Rockford.

Hard Rock International Chairman Jim Allen said the $310 million casino project would create 1,200 permanent jobs and another 1,000 during construction.