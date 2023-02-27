ILLINOIS (WTVO) — Volkswagen says a “serious breach” of its security protocols resulted in a delay in tracking a stolen SUV with a toddler trapped inside.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said authorities contacted Volkswagen Car-Net, which allows the car manufacturer to track its cars, but the company “would not track the vehicle with the abducted child until they received payment to reactivate the tracking device in the stolen Volkswagen,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement Facebook.

According to police, the 36-year-old woman — who was 6 months pregnant — had returned home Thursday afternoon to Libertyville with her two children and had taken one child inside when a BMW drove up and a man hopped out and commandeered her SUV, battering the woman as she tried to get to her 2-year-old son still in her vehicle, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said.

As the two vehicles fled, one of the drivers ran her over, causing serious injuries to her extremities, the office said in a news release. She was hospitalized in serious condition.

A short time later, someone working at a Waukegan business 911 to report two vehicles entered its parking lot and the driver of one of the vehicles abandoned a small child, the release said. The caller brought the child – the one who had been abducted – in from the parking lot.

The stolen SUV was located shortly afterward in another parking lot.

Volkswagen later released a statement, saying “Volkswagen has a procedure in place with a third-party provider for Car-Net Support Services involving emergency requests from law enforcement. They have executed this process successfully in previous incidents. Unfortunately, in this instance, there was a serious breach of the process. We are addressing the situation with the parties involved,” according to NBC News.

Police said the woman remains in serious but stable condition at a hospital.

Police are still searching for the BMW, which was reported stolen from a dealership in Waukegan.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.