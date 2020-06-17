Volunteers build, donate bikes to Boone County children

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Several local organizations sponsored and built bikes at an annual “Build-A-Bike” event Wednesday in Belvidere.

Manley’s Ford Lincoln, at 1800 N State St, is where the bikes were assembled and then given out to kids in Boone County.

Recipients also got a helmet, lock, lights, and a goodie bag of ice cream.

Elementary schools helped find the families which children in need of the bikes.

“Normally, it’s a big party. Everyone gets a meal, they jump around on a bouncy houses and stuff, but this year because of COVID we had to do some different things,” said managing partner Joe Hamblock. “So, we consulted with the health department and have a socially distant way for the kids to pick up their bikes. It’s basically a drive-thru, touchless, so kids can come up, get their bikes and all their goodies”

One hundred bicycles were handed out.

