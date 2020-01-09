Volunteers continue search for missing Oregon boater

DIXON, Ill. — Since November, a Stateline family has waited for answers after their loved one disappeared into the Rock River. Rescue crews searched for days, but bad weather made conditions too dangerous for divers.

Searchers from Oregon, Dixon and surrounding communities are not ready to give up the search for Kent Dearborn Jr. They hope to properly lay him to rest, and bring closure to a family that’s been waiting for months.

Dearborn and fellow Oregon resident James Swift went missing after their boat capsized. Swift’s body was recovered in the river near the dam in Dixon in early January, but Dearborn remains unaccounted for.

“It’s kind of unbelievable that he made it down that far, so we’re hoping that Kent surfaces and we can find him as well,” said family friend Matt Wileman. “It’s cold out here, and it’s cold in the water, so we want to bring him home.”

After search crews came up empty handed in November, Wileman knew he could do more to help find his friend.

Wileman took to Facebook, asking for as many hands and boats as possible to complete their own search. The post gained over 800 shares in 24 hours.

“I didn’t think we were going to have as many people today as we did, but I would like to see three to four times that tomorrow,” said Wileman.

The group will launch from Castle Rock State Park at 9 a.m. Thursday to continue the search, and won’t stop looking until their friend is found. Braving a river they have crossed countless times, now with a different mindset.

“It makes you open your eyes and realize what you do out here and how you need to sometimes back down,” said searcher Josh Gordon of the rough waters. “The risk is real, but the reward of finding Kent would be greater.”

The Ogle County Sheriff’s Office completed a flyover above the river Wednesday, officials say the search is on-going on their end as well.

Those interested in helping with the recovery effort can contact Matt Wileman on his Facebook page.