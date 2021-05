WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Volunteers will be out Friday to hang American flags all over the Village of Winnebago in anticipation of Armed Forces Day on Saturday.

Every year, the night before the holiday, “Flags Over ‘Bago” volunteers drape the streets with red, white and blue.

This year, a majority of the flags in use are new because many were damaged in last November’s storm.

The flags will stay up until Memorial Day.