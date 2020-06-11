Volunteers plant dozens of flowers at Auburn Street roundabout

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — More than a dozen volunteers put on their gardening gloves and planted dozens of flowers Thursday morning at the Veterans Memorial Roundabout on Auburn Street.

Volunteer Anne Hammes said the project was personal for her, as her father was a field medic for the Marines in the South Pacific during World War II.

“He would go on to different islands where there had been a battle, and he would get the injured warriors and transport them back for care,” Hammes said.

Organizers said they will go back out Sunday morning at 10 a.m. In total, they hope to plant more than 6,000 flowers.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

