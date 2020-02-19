Vote passes, new Rockford library coming soon

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Tuesday night, Rockford city leaders gave a much anticipated downtown project the go-ahead.

Aldermen passed plans for the new library at Rockford’s City Council meeting. The Code and Regulation Committee gave the project the green light last week.

The library is officially slated to be built on N Wyman Street, just off the Rock River. It will be stocked with a drive-thru book drop, multipurpose learning laboratories and a river front plaza.

Before the first shovel goes into the ground, the old site has to be cleaned up.

“Back in the late 1890’s, early part of the last century there’s a lot of activities that went on there that left contamination and pollution. So ComEd is coming in and re-mediating that land. Once that’s complete then we’re going to go forward and build,” Vice President of the Board of Trustees, Jamie Getchius, explained.

Construction of the new library could begin as soon as 2021.

