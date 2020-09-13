VP Pence to visit Janesville on Monday

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Vice President Mike Pence plans to make a campaign stop in Janesville Monday morning. It will mark his second visit to Wisconsin this month.
Pence was last in Wisconsin on Labor Day when he visited Dairyland Power Cooperative in La Crosse.
He was also in Darien, which is about 20 miles from Janesville, on August 19th when he spoke at Tankcraft Corporation.
Our team will bring you more on-air and online coverage upon his arrival.
