Wait for COVID-19 test results creating anxiety, uncertainty for patients

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) ─ Ted O’Donnell’s symptoms began with a fever that wouldn’t break. Next was the body aches, like he had never felt before. So, he took the right steps and was tested for COVID-19. As for his results, it’s been a waiting game ever since.

“It’s a horrible, anxiety ridden, waiting game,” said O’Donnell

O’Donnell was tested for COVID-19 and the flu over a week ago. Within 15 minutes he knew he was negative for the flu, but his COVID-19 test had to be sent to a lab in California.

“So, now, my anxiety is just up here waiting to hear what’s going on,” said O’Donnell. “All I can think of was my 4-year-old, 5-year-old, and 8-month-old and their safety and if I do have it. The last thing I would want to do was have my children contract this disease that could potentially put them in a hospital.”

He remains hopeful for a negative result and says he’s been in constant contact with his doctor.

“The doctors, unfortunately, are at that point, are at the mercy of the diagnostic labs,” said O’Donnell. “They can call and push them all they want, but you’re still sitting on thousands of other tests in front of you, or what not, you’re at their mercy.”

Over 20,000 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Illinois.

“I think that’s the only choice we have right now is to be patient,” said nurse practitioner and Director of Advanced Practices at SwedishAmerican Hospital Amanda Huber. “We’re in some pretty unclear territory and we’ve never been faced with anything like this before. So, at this point in time, I would heed the caution to stay home and to stay safe.”

But, for those left waiting, it feels as if they are stuck.

“All you have going on in the back of your head is ‘well am I sick, or am i not sick? Or, was I sick or was I not sick? And did i really almost infect people with it?’,” said O’Donnell. “And that’s what’s driving me nuts is I could’ve infected somebody and not known about it and now someone could be ill to the point of hospitalization because I talked to them.”

Symptoms of COVID-19 can vary person to person, but the most common are fever, cough and shortness of breath.

If you feel you may be infected, contact your primary care physician or a local hospital before going in.

