Waitress receives $2021 tip as part of Tik Tok’s Venmo Challenge

ST. LOUIS — A waiter at Hacienda in Rock Hill got a big surprise Saturday night, a $2021 tip courtesy of the community. The money was all donated as part of the #venmochallenge.

Nicole Genz, the owner of RF Home Co. in Kirkwood, learned about the #venmochallenge on Tik Tok. The idea is to collect money and leave massive tips for strangers.

Genz asked the followers on her company’s Facebook page to take part and make a difference in the community. She said if everyone just donated one dollar, that could make a big difference in someone’s life.

She was able to collect $800 before Christmas and gave it to a waitress in Wentzville as she and her husband were heading out of town for the holiday.

Genz said her generous followers kept on giving and last Saturday, she was able to give $2021 away to the waitress at Hacienda.

The generous community kept on giving and Genz and her husband decided to go to Saffron in West County to surprise a restaurant worker. However, the owner said he’s received a tremendous amount of support from the community and rather have the money go to another restaurant in need.

Genz said she will head to another restaurant next weekend and is asking her followers for suggestions on where to go. She said she feels pressured to pick the right spot because it’s not her money.

She said she was inspired by the idea and hopes it inspires others as well. She will keep it going as long as the community keeps donating.

Genz’s Venmo account is @ndawn. You can learn more about her challenge by checking out the RF Home Co. Facebook page.