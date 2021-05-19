Walgreens drops mask requirement for vaccinated shoppers

HICKSVILLE, NEW YORK – MARCH 18: An image of the sign for a Walgreens as photographed on March 18, 2020 in Hicksville, New York. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Walgreens announced Wednesday that it would no longer require fully vaccinated customers to wear face coverings inside its stores, unless mandated by state or local regulations, beginning today.

According to Walgreens, “Customers who are not fully vaccinated are asked to continue wearing face coverings, and our team members will continue to wear them while working. The health and safety of our customers and team members will continue to guide our decision process.”

Walgreens’ announcement falls in line with several other national retailers, including CVS, Walmart, Target, Home Depot, Kroeger, Meijer and Starbucks, who have also dropped the masking requirement for vaccinated individuals.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday eased mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people, allowing them to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.

The new CDC guidance still calls for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters, but will help clear the way for reopening workplaces, schools, and other venues — even removing the need for masks or social distancing for those who are fully vaccinated.