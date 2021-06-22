Walgreens offering $25 incentive to people who get COVID-19 vaccine

Dozens of businesses — and even some states — have offered Americans who receive the COVID-19 vaccine an incentive. Now, Walgreens is following the trend. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

If you have yet to receive your shot, Walgreens is now offering $25 in Walgreens Cash rewards if you do.

The rewards will be immediately available after you receive your COVID-19 vaccine if you have a myWalgreens account. And if you don’t have an account, you can opt to receive a $25 Walgreens gift card after vaccination.

According to Walgreens, parents or guardians of eligible kids, ages 12 to 15, who get the vaccine will also be eligible to redeem the $25 incentive on behalf of their minor children.

The incentive is intended to encourage more individuals to get the vaccine in support of President Joe Biden’s National Month of Action. The president set a vaccination goal to deliver at least one shot to 70% of adult Americans by July Fourth.

Walgreens says 4,000 of its locations have extended pharmacy hours on Fridays in June to provide more access to the vaccine.

To schedule your COVID-19 vaccine appointment at Walgreens, visit Walgreens.com or call 1-800-Walgreens.

Kroger recently announced vaccinated Americans have a chance at winning one of five $1 million payouts, totaling $5 million in cash prizes, or free groceries for a year.

If you’ve been vaccinated, you could also win a free flight or a year’s worth of travel from United Airlines. Other brands such as Shake Shack, Target, Krispy Kreme, Budweiser, and more are offering freebies to vaccinated Americans.