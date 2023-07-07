DEERFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Walgreens announced it will lay off 393 workers at an Illinois distribution center starting August 28th.

The announcement of layoffs at the Edwardsville distribution center comes after the company said it was going to eliminate 500 corporate jobs, according to the Pantagraph.

The company said it is in the process of transforming “our business into a consumer-centric healthcare company” and looking at “how we use our network of store to ship orders to our patients’ and customers homes.

“As a result,” the company said, “we have made the difficult decision to close our e-commerce distribution center in Edwardsville, Ill., later this summer resulting in the elimination of approximately 400 roles.”

The company had a disappointing quarter, blaming the recent downturn on less demand for COVID-19 tests and vaccines, a slow respiratory illness season, and inflation.