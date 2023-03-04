CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Abortion advocates in Chicago are speaking out against a decision by Walgreens to not sell an abortion pill in 20 conservative, GOP-led states.

Attorney generals of those states warned both Walgreens and CVS that they would sue if the companies sell abortion pills by mail in those states.

Protestors said that Walgreens’ recent decision is another step in the ongoing war against women’s rights.

“It is just really unconscionable they have to put women though this,” protestors said. “This is just a blatant on the point of Walgreens. Mifepristone has been used safely, 98% effectiveness for more than 20 years.”

Walgreens does not sell the drug, but it is going through certification with the FDA to sell it where it is legal.