Walgreens to provide employees with masks, temperature checks

HICKSVILLE, NEW YORK – MARCH 18: An image of the sign for a Walgreens as photographed on March 18, 2020 in Hicksville, New York. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Walgreens has announced plans to ensure the safety of its employees by providing face covers to employees at stores and distribution centers.

In addition to that, the pharmacy chain will also be testing employees for fevers. Just like many other stores have done so recently Walgreens will also be installing plexi-glass shields to separate cashiers from customers.

Walgreens’ President Richard Ashworth says it’s an unprecedented time of need in the country and that the company is “committed to doing everything we can to ensure the health and safety of our customers and employees.”

Walgreens like many other stores have also adjusted their hours to allow extra time do deep cleaning throughout their stores.