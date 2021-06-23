Walmart hiring 100 workers at Sterling distribution center for $18.85 per hour

STERILNG, Ill. (WTVO) — Walmart announced Wednesday that the company is hiring 100 workers for its Sterling distribution center, with a starting wage of $18.85 per hour.

Walmart says wages for full-time hourly associates can reach up to $25 an hour, based on position, shift and schedule.

“Whether customers are shopping in stores or online, they are relying on Walmart now more than ever for the necessary items they need every day,” said Tim Cooper, senior vice president, Walmart U.S. Supply Chain. “Our Grocery Distribution Centers are critical to helping ensure our local stores have what our customers need to feed their families, so we’re looking for the very best talent we can find to both help us meet demand and grow jobs into careers.”

Interested applicants can attend a hiring event on Wednesday, June 30th from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 23769 Mathew Road or apply at careers.walmart.com