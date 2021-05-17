Walmart hiring for Sterling distribution center, pay starts at $18.85 an hour

STERLING, Ill. (WTVO) — Walmart announced Monday that it would be hiring 75 workers for positions at its Sterling grocery distribution center, with starting pay at $18.85 an hour.

“Whether customers are shopping in stores or online, they are relying on Walmart now more than ever for the necessary items they need every day,” said Tim Cooper, senior vice president, Walmart U.S. Supply Chain. “Our Grocery Distribution Centers are critical to helping ensure our local stores have what our customers need to feed their families, so we’re looking for the very best talent we can find to both help us meet demand and grow jobs into careers.”

Interested applicants can attend a hiring event on Tuesday, May 25th from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. at 23769 Mathew Road.