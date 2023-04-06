(WTVO) — Walmart said this week it expects about 65% of its stores to be serviced by automation by 2026.

Just days earlier, Walmart announced plans to lay off 2,000 employees at its online fulfillment centers, according to Reuters.

Walmart employs about 1.7 million people in the United States. The company said its move toward automation would reduce the need for lower-paid positions.

“As the changes are implemented across the business, one of the outcomes is roles that require less physical labor but have a higher rate of pay,” Walmart said.

Walmart expects about 55% of orders placed online to be filled by automation by January 2026, it said.

The company said it hopes automation will create rolls that require less physical labor but have a higher rate of pay.

“It all starts with our associates,” said Doug McMillon, Walmart president and CEO, said in a statement. “We are a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer. As it relates to being people-led, it’s about purpose, value, culture, opportunity, and belonging.”