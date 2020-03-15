Walmart to change store hours starting March 15, 2020

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 18: Walmart carts are seen outside of a store as the company reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings that fell short of analysts’ estimates on February 18, 2020 in Miami, Florida. Walmart earned $1.38 a share, short of some analysts expectations for $1.43 per share. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (WTVO) — The world’s largest retailer, Walmart Inc., announced it will change the operating hours of all of its stores starting on Sunday, March 15, 2020.

“Walmart stores and Neighborhood Markets will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. until further notice,” Dacona Smith, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Walmart, said in a statement Saturday.

Smith’s statement added all stores with exceptional operating hours (those that open later than 6 a.m. and close before 11 p.m.) will keep their normal schedules.

The grocery chain’s statement said the shift will allow store employees to restock shelves and sanitize the stores.

Walmart stores and other grocery chains have seen some supplies completely vanish from shelves in the wake of positive cases of COVID-19 in the U.S.

“To our associates, thank you for your incredible work during this time,” Smith’s statement said.

“I know it hasn’t always been easy, but your entire Walmart family is so proud of what you are doing and the important difference you are making, both for your neighbors and for your country.”