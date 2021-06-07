Wanted Rockford felon arrested on weapons charges

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police say a wanted Rockford felon was arrested over the weekend.

Anthony Williams, Jr., 30, was spotted by police in the parking lot of Kwik Mart on 7th Street around 12:10 a.m., police said. He was wanted on several outstanding warrants, according to authorities.

Officers found a loaded handgun and an extended magazine inside his car, police said.

He faces charges of Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon and the outstanding warrant.

He was taken to the Winnebago County Jail, but was out on bail at press time and no mugshot was available.

