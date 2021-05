CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO) — Police say a wanted suspect surrendered to police after barricading himself in a semi-truck on Baxter Road Thursday morning.

Cherry Valley Police and the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department reported said around 9:45 a.m. they tried to take a suspect into custody in the 5700 block of Baxter Road, but the individual refused to get out of the cab of the truck.

At 9:58 a.m., police said the suspect surrendered.

DEVELOPING…