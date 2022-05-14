This week areas across the Stateline shattered previous record high temperatures Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. According to the National Weather Service, Thursday marked the earliest EVER on record for Rockford stringing together three consecutive 90 degree plus days.

If you did not like the heat, we are back to a more seasonal pattern for the second half of your weekend. At least temperatures Saturday will be only about 10 degrees above average and not 20-25. Although, Sunday looks like the better of the two weekend days as temperatures come back down to average.

There are a few showers early Saturday morning but this will not amount to anything and will actually move out quickly as clouds decrease through the morning. Some sunshine will return later in the day. For now, rain is reducing visibility in areas this morning.

The next best chance of rain comes on Sunday. There will be a few scattered showers in the morning Sunday, then those will be more widespread with pockets of heavier rain by the afternoon. Showers will end by the late evening hours. We only look to pick up about 0.05-0.20” of rain, so not a whole lot.

Winds are back down to a light pattern for the day Saturday. Most of the weekend winds will remain on the lighter end of the scale, opposed from the last few days. Sunday winds will be between 5-15mph, gusts will pick up slightly with the pockets of heavy rain in the afternoon, but overall they won’t be as strong out there.



Originally the Storm Prediction Center had the Stateline under a marginal risk for Saturday on chances for severe weather, but they shifted that to the east so there should not be any severe weather today, which is a different story from the few warnings we had Friday afternoon/evening. For Sunday, right now the best chances for severe weather is off to the southeast of the Stateline.