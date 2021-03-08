Warner Bros. cuts Pepe La Pew from ‘Space Jam 2’

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (WTVO) — Looney Tunes character Pepe Le Pew will not be featured in any further Warner Bros. projects, including “Space Jam 2.”

Pepe La Pew is French skunk who was first introduced in 1945 and has been criticized for his unwanted advances toward a female black cat with a white painted stripe.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros. decided to scrap Le Pew’s appearance in the upcoming “Space Jam: A New Legacy.”

Last week, a New York Times piece criticized the cartoon skunk for having “normalized rape culture,” but Warner Bros. said the decision to remove the character from the new “Space Jam” movie was made more than a year ago.

“Space Jam: A New Legacy” hits theaters and HBO Max on July 16.