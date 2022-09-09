WASHINGTON D.C. (WTVO) — The mayor of Washington D.C. has declared a 15-day public emergency over buses of migrants being sent to the city from Arizona and Texas.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has sent at least 9,400 migrants to Washington since April, according to The Guardian.

Republican Abbott has been sending migrants who illegally crossing the southern border to Democrat-run states with so-called “sanctuary city” policies, including New York City and Chicago.

Abbott has contended that states along the southern border are facing a humanitarian crisis due to the Biden administration’s unwillingness to enforce immigration policies there.

The busing policy has cost Texas and Arizona taxpayers tens of millions of dollars and turned Washington into a defacto border state.

Arizona Gov. Dough Ducey has followed suit, sending approximately 1,500 to the nation’s capitol since August.

Washington D.C. mayor Muriel Bowser declared the emergency on Thursday to allocate $10 million to create a new office that would provide basic needs to arriving migrants.

“Regardless of the federal response – which I think has been lacking in some respects – the District of Columbia will continue to work with partners to advance what we need and ensure our systems in DC are not broken by a crisis that is certainly not of our making,” Bowser said.

In Chicago, Mayor Lori Lightfoot has been sending migrants to the suburbs without advance warning to the local mayor.

“I am concerned neither the village administrator nor I were told about this,” Gary Grasso, mayor of Burr Ridge, Illinois, told WGN. “We want to know: Why Burr Ridge?”

“What the governor of Texas is doing is disgusting and it needs to stop,” Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said. “It shouldn’t be that the governor of Texas is taking these people and treating them like cattle, treating them like property, putting them on buses and sending them wherever he wants to send them.”

Abbott has claimed that his state’s resources are stretched thin dealing with an overwhelming influx of migrants entering the state illegally, averaging 7,000-8,000 each day.