WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – A group of Republican lawmakers are heading to the border this week to push for stricter policies. They say the Biden administration has created a crisis at the border and isn’t willing to take the steps to fix the problem.

60 members of Congress are making the trip down to the U.S.-Mexico border this week. The trip comes as migrants continue to arrive at the Texas border in record numbers.

Texas Republican Congressman Tony Gonzales says the border situation is out of control.

“These stories are going to resonate and it’s going to lead us, House republicans, into 2024 as we tackle these issues,” he said.

Gonzales and his republican colleagues say President Joe Biden is to blame for the border crisis.

Texas Democratic Congressman Henry Cuellar says the fix will require changing current policies.

“As long as people are coming to the border, and they feel that they’re hitting a speed bump and they’re being released and waiting for 5 or 6 years for an adjudication. Then they’re going to keep coming,” he said.

Cuellar agrees border officials and border towns are overwhelmed by the influx of migrants. In response, Texas Governor Greg Abbott is sending buses and planes of migrants to Chicago, Denver and New York City, where Mayor Eric Adams says its causing chaos.

“We’re dealing with a bully right now,” he said.

Adams issued an executive order last week to limit when and where buses of migrants can come into the city.

Congress isn’t back from holiday recess officially until next week, but several senators returned early hoping to come up with a bipartisan border deal.