WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Iowa republicans head to the polls Monday, casting the official first votes of this year’s presidential election.

Monday’s high temperature is expected to be negative one degree with a dangerous windchill that feels even colder, potentially keeping some voters at home.

Caucus votes are set to get under way at 7:00 p.m. central time in Iowa until then, the remaining GOP presidential hopefuls are not letting one minute go to waste.

“You have a choice to make, this is go time,” said presidential candidate Nikki Haley.

This year’s first in the nation event is happening as dangerously frigid temperatures blanket the Hawkeye state, leading to fears that some voters might sit this one out.

“There were 186,000 people that participated in 2016. There may be significantly less this time,” Florida governor Ron DeSantis.

Former President Donald Trump retains a commanding lead of almost 30 points, according to recent polling.

“If you’re sick as a dog, you say ‘darling’, even if you vote and pass away, it’s worth it,” said Trump.

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley has moved into a close second, just ahead of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

“All eyes are on Iowa, and you get it, you know, the responsibility that comes with being first,” she said.

Blizzard conditions Friday and Saturday forced all the candidates to cancel some in person events, leaving them less time to meet voters one on one and sway any remaining holdouts.

“You’re never going to have an opportunity to cast a vote that’s going to have a bigger impact pound for pound than this one,” said DeSantis.

But winning the Iowa caucus is no guarantee of winning the White House, it’s just a first step on the long road to Washington.