WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – President Joe Biden announced Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr. Thursday as his pick to be the next chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

“General Charles Q Brown Jr., General, welcome,” Biden said.

President Biden said Brown brings a lot to the table after spending years helping shape U.S. defenses, on the ground and in the skies.

“More than 3,000 hours of fighting and flying experience, including 130 combat hours. He knows what it means to be in the thick of battle,” Biden said.

If confirmed, Brown will be the first African American to hold the position since Colin Powell finished his term in 1993.

“General Brown, you’ve been an essential leader in making our nation and our force even stronger. You’ve made history,” the President said.

Brown’s prior experience as an operational leader in the Indo-pacific highlights the Pentagon’s focus on deterring a future conflict with China.

“Our world is at an inflection point, where the decisions we make today are going to determine the course of our world for decades to come,” Biden said.

The Senate confirmed Brown as the Air Force Chief of Staff in 2020. He’s expected to replace General Mark Milley when his term ends this fall.

“I urge the Senate to once again confirm General Brown with the same overwhelming bipartisan support for his new role as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff,” the President said.

Milley echoes the President’s endorsement.

“CQ’s absolutely superb and I’m looking forward to a speedy confirmation,” Milley said.