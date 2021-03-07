WATCH: 12-year-old pulled out of frozen Wisconsin River in dramatic bodycam footage

PORTAGE, Wis. (WTVO) — Police in Wisconsin release dramatic body camera video after a 12-year-old fell through the ice on the Wisconsin River.

The incident happened on Thursday around 5:30 p.m. When officers arrived on scene, they found the juvenile about 20-30 yard out on the ice along with a second juvenile who fell through the ice.

The first child was able to pull themselves onto a solid portion of ice. Officers used a ResQ disc to wrap the rope around and secure the second child to pull them out of the frozen river.

The two children were taken to the hospital as a cautionary measure.

