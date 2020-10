ST. LOUIS, Mo. – For the safety of drivers and wildlife, The Illinois Department of Natural Resources wants to warn you to beware of deer.

Due to breeding season beginning in October, deer will be on the move which means it is important to be more watchful for deer that may be crossing the roads.

To report claim roadkill or deer accidentally killed/injured by motor vehicles and methods other than lawful hunting​ visit https://www2.illinois.gov/…/Pages/Claim-a-Road-Kill.aspx .