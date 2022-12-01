(WTVO) — Disney and Lucasfilm have released the first trailer for “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” the fifth installment of the popular series starring Harrison Ford as the globe-trotting archeologist.

John Rhys Davies returns as Sallah, who also appeared in “Raiders of the Lost Ark” and “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.”

The trailer also provides a glimpse of a computer de-aged Ford in flashback sequences. The bulk of the story is said to take place in the 1960’s.

The film, the first in the series since “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull” in 2008, is the first not to be directed by Steven Spielberg.

James (“Logan,” “Walk the Line”) Mangold takes over as director. Mads Mikkelsen, Boyd Holbrook, Toby Jones, Antonio Banderas, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Thomas Kretschmann also star.

Composer John Williams, who wrote the famous “Raiders March” theme, has announced he will retire after completing the score.

Whether or not Shia Lebouf will return as Indy’s estranged son, Mutt, has not been confirmed.

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” is set to be released in theaters on June 30, 2023.