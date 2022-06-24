CHICAGO — Planned Parenthood of Illinois is expecting 20-30 thousand additional patients as surrounding states reduce or get rid of abortion services in the wake of the Supreme Court of the United State’s overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Jennifer Welch, the organization’s president and ceo, reacted to the SCOTUS ruling by saying Planned Parenthood has been preparing for this for years. While they have added services such as telehealth and offering abortion pills by mail to patients with an Illinois address, Welch said more is still needed from state lawmakers to support the expected influx of reproductive healthcare seekers.

Specifically, Welch called for leaders to increase funding to support their services, cut red tape for providers, and push forward even more progress, “in our new post-Roe reality.”

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot also spoke at the press conference stating the best thing an individual can do in response to the ruling is to vote. Lightfoot expressed concerns the SCOTUS will use this decision as a precedent to reconsider other rulings, and even held up a printed copy of Justice Clarence Thomas’ written opinion which she proves other rulings are now under threat.

A representative for Chicago Abortion Fund along with State Sen. Melinda Bush and State Rep. Kelly Cassidy also spoke at the press conference. See their full statements in the video above including a Q&A with reporters.