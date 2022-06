MENDON, Ill. (WMBD) — Former U.S. President Donald Trump spoke at a rally in Mendon Il. at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Trump is expected to endorse Mary Miller for the Republican primary for Illinois’ 15th Congressional District seat. She is running against U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-IL).

During the Rally, Trump endorsed Darren Bailey for Governor of Illinois.

Trump also discussed the Supreme Court overturning Roe V. Wade.