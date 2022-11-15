A lost dog was recovered safe and well after she “strolled” inside a police station in Loughborough, England, in early November, according to Leicestershire Police.

Security footage released by Leicestershire Police on Monday, November 14, shows the border collie, Rosie, entering through automatic doors at the front of the police station before sitting down in the corner of the reception area.

“Our staff fetched some water for Rosie, and made fast friends with plenty of fuss,” police wrote on Facebook. Rosie was wearing a collar which allowed officers to find her owner and reunite them, they said.

“Rosie was being walked nearby with a second dog when she managed to wander off. What a lovely, clever dog,” police said.

Rosie’s owner, Julie Harper, was “delighted she had been found safe and well,” police wrote.

On Sunday, Harper celebrated eight years since she adopted Rosie from K9 Focus, a volunteer-run animal-rescue charity.

After Harper tagged the charity, K9 Focus also shared the video on Facebook, writing: “There is no doubt we have the most intelligent rescue dogs. Well done Rosie, and well done mum and dad for keeping her chip up to date.”

Credit: Leicestershire Police via Storyful