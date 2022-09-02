Editor’s note: The video included in this article may be graphic to some viewers.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Newly released footage shows the moments that a police officer in Beaverton, Oregon, rescued a man who was trapped in a flaming car early Tuesday morning.

Police responded to a rollover crash around 2:30 a.m., finding the car on its side engulfed in flames.

The Beaverton Police Department said the driver, 34-year-old Johan Hermosillo, was trapped inside. Video shows the officer breaking the sunroof and telling Hermosillo to crawl out.

After being pushed back by small explosions, the officer was able to pull an unresponsive Hermosillo out of the car.

A Beaverton police officer rescued a man who was trapped in a car engulfed in flames after a roll-over crash early Tuesday morning. September 1, 2022 (Courtesy Beaverton Police Department).

BPD said because of the officer’s actions, Hermosillo only sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Officers reported seeing evidence of impairment, which they believe contributed to the crash. Hermosillo was released from the hospital and now faces DUI and reckless driving charges.