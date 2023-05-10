ENID, Okla (WTVO) — Police heard what they thought was a man crying for help, but when they went to check, they found a goat.

Video shared on Facebook by Enid Police Department shows Officers David Sneed and Neal Storey responding to a distress call.

“As they got closer, Officer Sneed could hear a distinct yell for ‘help,'” police wrote.

Sneed and Storey ultimately identified the source of the cries to be coming from a “very upset” goat. Police said the goat was in a bad mood after being separated from one of his friends, according to the farmer.

“All in all, you really can’t say it was that baaad of a call,” police wrote.