HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – A man who barricaded himself inside a Winnebago after leading police on a chase has been arrested in Henrico County, Virginia, by Virginia State Police.

Officers used an excavator vehicle to tear open the Winnebago and apprehend the suspect inside.

The incident began around 2:30 a.m. on Friday morning when deputies in King William County were called to a residence for a domestic dispute.

Deputies learned that a man had driven away from the scene in a 1992 Winnebago. Law enforcement pursued the vehicle as far as Glenside Drive in Henrico County, where Virginia State Police took the lead in the chase.

(Photo: Allie Barefoot, 8News)

(Photo: Allie Barefoot, 8News)

(Photo: Allie Barefoot, 8News)

(Photo: Allie Barefoot, 8News)

(Photo: Allie Barefoot, 8News)

(Photo: Allie Barefoot, 8News)

(Photo: Allie Barefoot, 8News)

(Photo: Howard Williams, 8News)

(Photo: Howard Williams, 8News)

(Photo: Howard Williams, 8News)

The Winnebago stopped when it ran out of gas near an intersection, police said. The man then barricaded himself inside the Winnebago, prompting the deployment of tactical police and a negotiator.

Around 7:54 a.m., after hours of attempts to negotiate, law enforcement removed the man from the vehicle and took him into custody. He was then taken to Henrico Doctors Hospital for a medical evaluation. Police say charges are pending.

Nexstar’s WRIC captured the extraction operation and arrest on video. A police vehicle can be seen tearing the Winnebago open before the man is pulled out and taken into custody.