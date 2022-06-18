President Joe Biden lost balance and fell off a bicycle while stopping to greet people at Cape Henlopen State Park in Lewes, Delaware, on Saturday, June 18.

Video filmed by journalist Nikki Schwab shows Biden coming to a stop on the bike and then taking a tumble after his foot caught on one of the pedals.



Following the incident, a White House representative told pool reporters Biden was “fine” and did not need medical attention, according to reports.



At the time of the incident, Biden insisted he was fine. “I’m good,” he told reporters after US Secret Service Agents quickly helped him up.



“I got my foot caught in the toe cages.”



Nikki Schwab via Storyful