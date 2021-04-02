WATCH THIS: Deer flies through the windshield of school bus

POWHATAN, Va. (WRIC) — A school bus driver and several students in Powhatan County were left reeling after a deer crashed through the windshield of their bus Thursday morning.

Just after 6 a.m. on April 1, a school bus was traveling north on Route 13 when a deer crashed through its front window.

The deer broke through the windshield and landed in one of the front seats of the bus on top of a student. The animal then rolled over into the aisle and tried to find its footing. The bus driver carefully stopped the bus and opened the doors to let the frightened animal escape.

The deer wasted no time bolting out of the bus, leaving the driver and students in shock at the crazy series of events that had just occurred.

“Did it land on you?” a student off camera is heard asking the boy in the front seat.

“Yes,” the student in a gray hoodie replies, causing the other students to laugh in disbelief. “I was trying to sleep,” he added.