‘Ways to get rid of your child’ search found on accused baby killer’s phone

CANTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Weeks before allegedly killing her five-month-old child, a Canton woman allegedly searched the internet for help.

Fulton County prosecutors said 23-year-old Joslynn Graham specifically searched the internet for “ways to get rid of your child.”

The new information came out of Graham’s bond hearing Tuesday. Prosecutors said Graham has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder after her daughter, Emery Lyons, died of blunt force trauma Thursday, Oct. 7 at Graham’s house in Canton.

On Tuesday, a judge appointed Graham a public defender, who said they have every intention of entering a not guilty plea. The judge also set Graham’s bond at $1 million.

Graham is being held in the Fulton County Jail and is due back in court In-person on Thursday, Oct. 14.