WCHD announces new mass vaccination site at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — During Monday’s briefing, Winnebago County Health Director Dr. Sandra Martell said another mass vaccination site is coming to Rockford.

The site will be located at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, located at 4747 West Riverside Boulevard.

“Martell says the health department worked with the Rockford Ministers’ Fellowship to identify a location that would be accessible and that the population would accept and want to come to.

The site is expected to be up and running around the end of the month.

Residents must register in order to receive the vaccine, either through the WCHD or private pharmacies.